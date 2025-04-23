As we mark the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Armenians across the world join together in solemn remembrance. This is a time to honor the memory of the 1.5 million lives lost, to reflect on our shared history, the legacy of our ancestors, and our ongoing responsibility to uphold truth, justice, and dignity.

As the descendants of those few survivors, it is our responsibility and our duty to preserve their memory. We carry forward their spirit, their resilience, and their legacy through our advocacy, our activism, and our unwavering commitment to justice.

We must honor the memory of our martyrs through our actions as their memory compels us to live with purpose. We must continue to seek justice and uphold the values of dignity and human rights wherever they are threatened. Each year, this day serves as a solemn reminder that we must remain vigilant not only for Armenia, but for all people who are suffering under oppression. Our grief must always give rise to resolve.

We cannot allow any government, specifically the Turkish government, to deny the genocide that their ancestors committed. If we become desensitized, fail to speak up, and forget the atrocities of the Armenian Genocide, those who benefitted will continue to cause harm against the Armenian nation and its people.

We cannot remain silent in the face of Azerbaijan’s escalating aggression. This is not merely a matter of petty politics, but an existential humanitarian crisis. The brutal dictatorship of Azerbaijan has waged relentless attacks on Armenians, claiming thousands of lives, forcibly displacing the entire population of Armenians from their indigenous homeland of Artsakh, and to this day continues its unlawful and aggressive military occupation of Armenia’s sovereign territory. The Azeri regime continues to prosecute Armenian hostages in sham trials, weaponize ethnic hatred for its political gain, and use Armenians as scapegoats. Aliyev and his sycophants spread racist propaganda and incites hatred, by turning Armenophobia into state policy.

We call upon the United States government and our fellow citizens to act. America’s past recognition of the Armenian Genocide must be followed by decisive measures to address the ongoing injustices of today. The United States government; must demand the release of all Armenian hostages held by the Azeri dictatorship, provide humanitarian assistance for the Artsakh refugees forcibly displaced by Azerbaijan, sanction members of the Aliyev regime for their ongoing war crimes and crimes against humanity that they have perpetrated against Armenians, lead the international community in condemning ethnic cleansing and authoritarian violence in all forms around the world, and champion Armenia’s sovereignty, democracy, and long-term security.

The United States government must go beyond merely recognizing the Armenian Genocide. It must educate future generations, take action against present-day injustices, and hold Turkey and Azerbaijan accountable.

Within our own community, we must continue to educate, empower, and engage. We must preserve our language, protect our culture, and strengthen bonds between Armenian Americans and the global Armenian nation. We must instill pride and purpose in the next generation.

Our strength lies in our shared history, our collective memory, and our unbreakable will to unite, survive, and thrive. When we speak with one voice, we send a message to the world that the Armenian people will not be broken. Armenian history and identity cannot be erased

Our remembrance is not passive and serves as a call to action.

We rise—for Armenia.

We resist—for Artsakh.

We rebuild—for generations to come.

With solidarity and purpose,

Armenian Council of America

April 23, 2025