OTTAWA — Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney has commemorated the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, honoring the victims of the 1915 atrocities and drawing attention to the ongoing suffering of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh.

The statement was released by the Liberal Party of Canada.

“On this April 24th, I join tens of thousands of Canadian Armenians and millions of Armenians around the world in commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide,” the statement reads.

He noted that 1.5 million Armenians were killed during acts of violence that were systematically planned and carried out by the Ottoman Empire.

“On the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we honor the memory of those who perished and reflect on their stories, ensuring that they are never forgotten,” said Prime Minister Carney.

He also extended words of support to the survivors of the Armenian Genocide, emphasizing their courage in overcoming unimaginable hardships and rebuilding their communities and institutions.

Mark Carney firmly condemned genocide denial and stressed the importance of recognizing historical injustices, especially in the context of ongoing human rights concerns in the region.

“Although 110 years have passed, this genocide continues to be actively denied by the perpetrators. The Armenian people continue to face persecution and oppression. This was tragically manifested in September 2023, when more than 120,000 indigenous Armenians were forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh following months of an illegal blockade that deprived them of their most fundamental rights.

By commemorating this important day, we honor the memory of those who were lost and reaffirm our commitment to building a stronger, more tolerant Canada — one free of discrimination and hatred,” the statement concludes.