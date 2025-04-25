Author
ANKARA — On the occasion of the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey issued an official statement, rejecting remarks made by officials from certain countries concerning the events of 1915. The Ministry asserted that these statements “distort historical facts and violate international law.”

“We reiterate that efforts by radical circles to foster hostility by manipulating historical events must not be encouraged. In this regard, we once again call for support for the ongoing process of normalizing relations between Turkey and Armenia,” the statement read.

The Ministry further emphasized that Turkey has consistently advocated for peace, dialogue, mutual understanding, and shared prosperity, both regionally and globally. It recalled that, “in the spirit of fostering mutual understanding, Turkey has opened its archives and proposed the establishment of a Joint Historical Commission to conduct a fair and scholarly examination of the events of 1915.”

