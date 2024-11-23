Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia is deeply concerned and alarmed by escalating security situation in Lebanon, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a message to his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati on the occasion of Independence Day.

“The relations between Armenia and Lebanon are based on the centuries-old friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and mutual respect of the two peoples, which best characterizes the current level of political relations between Armenia and Lebanon,” PM Pashinyan said.

“We are deeply concerned and alarmed by the escalating security situation in the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon, and we consider the targeting of the civilian population and civilian infrastructure unacceptable. The Republic of Armenia supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of Lebanon’s borders and, through its active participation, through the Armenian peacekeeping contingent, is contributing to strengthening Lebanon’s security,” the Prime Minister noted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

CFPB Orders Citi to Pay $25.9 Million for Intentional, Illegal Discrimination Against Armenian Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Citi to…

Rare Screening and New Take on “Mandate for Armenia”

LOS ANGELES — The Armenian Film Foundation and the National Association for…

Ambassador Edward Djerejian’s Remarks on Armenia, the Region and the Church

HOUSTON, TEXAS — On the weekend of December 3-4 special celebrations were…

ACA-PAC Endorsed City of LA Candidates​; Eric Garcetti and Mitch O’Farrell, Win

The City of Los Angeles’ General Election resulted in all but one of Armenian Council of America Political Action Committee’s endorsed candidates winning election to office.