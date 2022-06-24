Author
YEREVAN — The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abd Al-Rahman Al Thani.

The Foreign Ministers hailed the results of the recent official visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the State of Qatar, and stressed the need for consistent implementation of the agreements reached during the visit.

The interlocutors referred to the steps aimed at the political dialogue between the two countries, the intensification of mutual visits at high levels and the development of economic ties. The development of cooperation in the fields of information technologies, agriculture, air communication, tourism and education was discussed.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abd Al-Rahman Al Thani also exchanged views on regional security and stability issues.

