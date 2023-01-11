YEREVAN — Armenia is a beautiful country with a rich history and culture, according to Forbes’ list of top 50 travel destinations for 2023.

‘It’s home to stunning landscapes, including the Caucasus Mountains and Lake Sevan, as well as many ancient architectural wonders, such as the Temple of Garni and the Monastery of Haghpat—some of which are recognized by UNESCO,’ Forbes says.

‘And if you’re big into the outdoors, you can enjoy nearly as much hiking as your heart desires on the 861 kilometers (535 miles) of the Transcaucasian Trail that runs through Armenia.

The country is also known for its delicious cuisine, which features a variety of fresh herbs and spices. If you’re into food, don’t miss the Armenian specialties of khash (a rich bone-broth), dolma (stuffed grape leaves), manti (baked dumplings) and, of course, homemade pickles with every meal.’