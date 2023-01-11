Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia is a beautiful country with a rich history and culture, according to Forbes’ list of top 50 travel destinations for 2023. 

‘It’s home to stunning landscapes, including the Caucasus Mountains and Lake Sevan, as well as many ancient architectural wonders, such as the Temple of Garni and the Monastery of Haghpat—some of which are recognized by UNESCO,’ Forbes says.

‘And if you’re big into the outdoors, you can enjoy nearly as much hiking as your heart desires on the 861 kilometers (535 miles) of the Transcaucasian Trail that runs through Armenia.

The country is also known for its delicious cuisine, which features a variety of fresh herbs and spices. If you’re into food, don’t miss the Armenian specialties of khash (a rich bone-broth), dolma (stuffed grape leaves), manti (baked dumplings) and, of course, homemade pickles with every meal.’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia’s Ambassador Varuzan Nersesyan Presents Credentials to President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC — On January 11th, 2019, Ambassador of the Republic of…

Sevag and Jackie Ajemian Provide Scholarship and Employment Opportunities to AUA Students

YEREVAN — As both donors and employers, Sevag and Jackie Ajemian’s commitment…

Sarkisian Secures Coalition Support For Another Term In Office

YEREVAN — After months of foot-dragging, businessman Gagik Tsarukian and his Prosperous…

OSCE MG Plans New Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijan Presidents

After more than a year without a meeting, it was important for…