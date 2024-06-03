YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. President Macron congratulated Prime Minister Pashinyan on his birthday. According to the PM’s office, the Prime Minister thanked President Macron for his congratulations and best wishes, as well as for his exceptional contribution to the development of Armenia-France relations.

Nikol Pashinyan also had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Putin congratulated the Armenian Prime Minister on his birthday. Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked the President of the Russian Federation for his congratulations and best wishes, as well as for the instruction given to Russian Railways to restore the railway sections destroyed in Lori province due to heavy floods on May 25-26 as soon as possible.