Top Posts
Home Armenia Hungarian Government was Bribed to Extradite Safarov to Azerbaijan – MEP
ArmeniaAzerbaijanFeaturedNews

Hungarian Government was Bribed to Extradite Safarov to Azerbaijan – MEP

October 4, 2017

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — MEP Frank Engel gave an interview to Hungarian “Budapest Beacon” speaking about the recently revealed “Azerbaijani Laundromat”, touching upon Hungaria’s role and participation in the money laundering process.

Frank Engel spoke about the arrest, verdict and later the extradition of Azerbaijani Ramil Safarov who was charged for murdering Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan in Hungary with an axe when the latter was asleep.

“But since I knew what kind of Hungarian government had come into office in 2010, I wasn’t that surprised. And my first thought, of course, knowing Azerbaijan, was that they (the Hungarian government) had been bought!”, Engel said.

He stated that former Prime Minister of Hungary Ferenc Gyurcsány didn’t hand Safarov over when he was in power. “And when I spoke to Gyurcsány, he told me they didn’t do it because they had all the reasons to believe he would be instantly set free by Azerbaijan”, Frank Engel added.

“This man, Safarov, had committed a heinous crime on Hungarian soil. He was convicted by a Hungarian court to serve a criminal sentence in a Hungarian prison for a long time. The Hungarians were not just going to hand him over to the Azerbaijanis — before the return to power of Fidesz”, the MEP said.

He told that former Prime Ministers Ferenc Gyurcsány and Gordon Bajnai have told him how the Azerbaijani government tried to persuade them to extradite Safarov – first orally, then in the written promise that he would serve out the sentence that was pronounced by the Hungarian court.

“The difference, of course, is that neither Gyurcsány nor Bajnai believed these obviously false promises. Then comes Viktor Orbán and – miraculously – after an official state visit to Azerbaijan, Safarov is back home a few weeks later. Nobody can tell me this had nothing to do with money”, the MEP stressed, adding that there could be no reason for which Orbán and the government led by him would have worsen relations with Armenia if they were not paid for that.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Haypost Issued Five Stamps Dedicated to the Armenian Genocide Centennial

August 12, 2014

Authorities Rule Out Terrorism in Yerevan Bus Blast

April 26, 2016

Erdogan Declines Putin’s Invitation to Moscow Ceremony in Fresh Diplomatic Snub

May 5, 2015

Franz Werfel Stamp Issued by Raoul Wallenberg Foundation

February 18, 2012

Response to Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan\’s Message of April 23, 2014

May 6, 2014

Hrant Dink Murder Case Continues With More Witness Testimonies

March 13, 2017

S.D. Hunchakian Party Meets with US Ambassador to Armenia, Richard M. Mills, Jr.

March 13, 2016

Archbishop Torkom Manoogian Laid to Rest

October 23, 2012

Armenian Genocide Museum Institute Acquires Rare 1915 Photograph

September 24, 2015

Raffi Hovannisian Calls ICAPP Baku Declaration as ‘Sham’

November 27, 2012

Leave a Comment























 