YEREVAN—The GTB Steel LLC, which is constructing a black metal scrap processing plant (smelter) in Yeraskh, Armenia, stated that it will continue its activities in the border community in accordance with all requirements defined by Armenian legislation and for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia. This response came after a statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Environmental Protection, which claimed that the construction and operation of the smelter would harm the environment of their country.

Disregarding the significance of Azerbaijan’s statement, GTB Steel LLC took the opportunity to provide more detailed information about the project to the Armenian society. The company emphasized its commitment to transparency and accountability in carrying out its activities.

“The sole purpose of these environmental false alarms is to impede the economic development of the Republic of Armenia,” stated the Armenian Ministry of Environment.

The Ministry of Education and Culture assured that the metallurgical plant will be constructed in compliance with all environmental norms and requirements, following domestic legislative regulations. Furthermore, Armenia is committed to fulfilling all international obligations in this field.

In recent days, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan announced the construction of a metallurgical factory in Yeraskh village, Ararat region. The factory will process and produce ferrous metals, rebars, angles, and pipes.

GTB Steel LLC, the owner of the under-construction metal smelter, has obtained a positive conclusion on the environmental impact from the Armenian Ministry of Environmental Protection, in accordance with Armenian legislation. The conclusion confirms the implementation of modern technologies to minimize environmental impact and the adoption of adequate measures. It should be noted that the smelter is currently under construction and not operational.

GTB Steel stated that it will continue its activities in the border community of Yeraskh, which is crucial for the Republic of Armenia, while adhering to the requirements specified by Armenian legislation and for the benefit of the country.

“Perhaps this is the reason for the reaction of the neighboring state. Despite their actions driven by hostile motives, we are fully committed to continuing our project in the border community of Yeraskh, which holds significant importance for the economy of the Republic of Armenia,” the company affirmed.

Nearly 200 people are already employed at the construction site, and the number of employees is expected to reach 1,000 after the facility is operational. The plant will have its own meltshop and primarily produce rebar, angles, and pipes.

The Minister mentioned that a total investment of 70 million USD would be made in the joint Armenian-American project. The plant will be situated 800 meters away from Nakhijevan.