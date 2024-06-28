LOS ANGELES – On Friday, June 21, 2024, representatives from the Armenian Engineers and Scientists Association (AESA) convened with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger to introduce the AESA organization’s goals, mission and initiatives. The meeting included discussions on potential collaboration opportunities and the organization’s ongoing efforts to promote professional development in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), along with career development for the community at large.

In attendance were AESA President Linda Megerdichian, AESA Past President Vasken Yardemian, AESA Public Affairs Committee Chair Jay Tourgoutian and AESA Board Member Nareh Saghatelian. Also present at the meeting were Natalie Vartanian, Field Deputy and Anish Saraiya, Planning and Public Works Deputy for Supervisor Barger.

The meeting focused on various programs and initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, supporting the next generation of engineers and scientists in our community, and raising awareness of the significant contributions made by Armenian professionals in these fields. Supervisor Barger and her team expressed support for AESA’s mission and highlighted potential areas for partnership, including mentorship programs, and connecting with subject matter experts from the AESA membership network.

“Los Angeles County District 5 is home to the largest Armenian population in the United States,” Supervisor Barger noted. “I appreciate the input of the Armenian community in my district and look forward to our continued collaboration to support their contributions in STEM fields,” added Supervisor Barger.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to meet with Supervisor Barger and her team, and appreciate her commitment to the Armenian community. We are also looking forward to establishing a long-term relationship with LA County,” said Linda Megerdichian, President of AESA. “Together, we can make a positive impact on the broader community.”