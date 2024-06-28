From left: Jay Tourgoutian, Vasken Yardemian, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Linda Megerdichian and Nareh Saghatelian
Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

LOS ANGELES – On Friday, June 21, 2024, representatives from the Armenian Engineers and Scientists Association (AESA) convened with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger to introduce the AESA organization’s goals, mission and initiatives. The meeting included discussions on potential collaboration opportunities and the organization’s ongoing efforts to promote professional development in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), along with career development for the community at large.

In attendance were AESA President Linda Megerdichian, AESA Past President Vasken Yardemian, AESA Public Affairs Committee Chair Jay Tourgoutian and AESA Board Member Nareh Saghatelian. Also present at the meeting were Natalie Vartanian, Field Deputy and Anish Saraiya, Planning and Public Works Deputy for Supervisor Barger.

The meeting focused on various programs and initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, supporting the next generation of engineers and scientists in our community, and raising awareness of the significant contributions made by Armenian professionals in these fields. Supervisor Barger and her team expressed support for AESA’s mission and highlighted potential areas for partnership, including mentorship programs, and connecting with subject matter experts from the AESA membership network.
“Los Angeles County District 5 is home to the largest Armenian population in the United States,” Supervisor Barger noted. “I appreciate the input of the Armenian community in my district and look forward to our continued collaboration to support their contributions in STEM fields,” added Supervisor Barger.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to meet with Supervisor Barger and her team, and appreciate her commitment to the Armenian community. We are also looking forward to establishing a long-term relationship with LA County,” said Linda Megerdichian, President of AESA. “Together, we can make a positive impact on the broader community.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Nobel Prize Laureate Ardem Patapoutian Visit Synopsis Armenia Center

YEREVAN — President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan and Armenian-American molecular biologist, neuroscientist,…

Open Music Society Foundation to Perform at Shuttle Endeavour Arrival Ceremony

LOS ANGELES — The Open Music Society Foundation (OMSF), a Los Angeles-based…

Yerevan Protesters Stay Put Until Authorities Reverse Electricty Price Hike

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — The Armenian police on Monday threatened to dismantle a…

First Armenian-Polish Joint Military Industry Enterprise Inaugurated

YEREVAN — In a further boost to Polish-Armenian military cooperation, the Armenian…