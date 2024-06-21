YEREVAN — Armenia officially recognized the Palestinian state on Friday, Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing military conflict is one of the primary issues on the international political agenda that requires resolution. The Republic of Armenia categorically rejects the targeting of civilian infrastructures, violence against the civilian population and the hostage-taking and capture of civilians during the armed conflict and joins the demands of the international community for their release without preconditions,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Republic of Armenia has joined the resolutions of the UN General Assembly, which call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Moreover, the Republic of Armenia is sincerely interested in the establishment of peace and stability in the Middle East, the establishment of lasting reconciliation between the Jewish and Palestinian peoples. At various international platforms, we have always advocated for a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue and support the “two-state” principle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict solution. We are convinced that this is the only way to ensure that Palestinians and Israelis can realize their legitimate aspirations,” it added.

“Based on the above and reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine.,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

Palestinian Authority Welcomes Yerevan’s Decision

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank under Israeli military occupation, welcomed Yerevan’s decision.

In a press statement, the Presidency expressed deep appreciation for “this courageous and significant decision,” viewing it as a “pivotal step towards enhancing bilateral relations and fostering peace and stability in the region.”

The Presidency thanked Armenia for its “bold and wise move, which underscores the strong bonds of friendship between the two nations.” It also commended the commitment of the government and people of Armenia to supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights to their land and to self-determination.

“Armenia’s wise decision aligns with the principles of the two-state solution, a strategic choice that upholds international will and legitimacy. This recognition contributes positively to preserving the two-state solution, which faces systematic challenges, and promotes security, peace, and stability for all parties involved,” said the Presidency.

The Palestinian leadership urged other nations, particularly European countries that have yet to recognize the State of Palestine, to follow suit.

The Presidency called on these nations to emulate the recent recognitions by Spain, Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, and Armenia, which “have chosen to support the path towards peace, stability, and the reinforcement of international law.”

The Palestinian leadership extended its gratitude to all the friendly countries and peoples who have contributed to reaching this milestone.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Ministry was quick to condemn the move and summon the Armenian ambassador in Tel Aviv for what a ministry spokesperson described as a “harsh reprimand conversation.”