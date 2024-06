WASHINTGON, DC — James O’Brien, Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, commented on Armenia’s purchase of arms from France.

“We have heard that Armenia is buying weapons from France. Every country has the right to self-defense. We also see that Azerbaijan is working in this direction,” said James O’Brien.

According to him, this indicates a problem of mutual trust, which is understandable given the 30-year conflict.