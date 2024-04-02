Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

PARIS — French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné has expressed concern over Azerbaijani claims on Armenian territory, the fake news coming from Baku.

“We have reaffirmed our commitment to the territorial integrity of Armenia, which is now being questioned by Azerbaijan, and let me say how worried we are about that, given that Azerbaijan’s rhetoric is getting out of hand,” Séjourné said at a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We are very worried given that the rhetoric of Azerbaijan is getting out of hand, and we also see an increased number of fake news coming from Baku, and they try to blame Armenia for an escalation even though Armenia is probably the only one willing and trying to avoid it in this part of the world.

The French foreign minister said that they see many similarities with what Russia is applying to Ukraine, calling for attention to this issue six months before COP29 in Baku.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Government to Subsidize Business Loans During Coronavirus Crisis, Infected Cases Reach 122

YEREVAN — The Armenian government has offered loan portfolios for local businesses…

Opposition MPs Provoke Scuffles in Armenia’s Parliament

YEREVAN — For the second day in a row security guards have…

Professor Taner Akçam Receives ‘Friend of the Armenians’ Award

CLEVLAND (Clark News) — Clark University History Professor Taner Akçam received the…

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ad in WSJ Denying Armenian Genocide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Reality television star Kim Kardashian is getting political. The…