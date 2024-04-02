PARIS — French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné has expressed concern over Azerbaijani claims on Armenian territory, the fake news coming from Baku.

“We have reaffirmed our commitment to the territorial integrity of Armenia, which is now being questioned by Azerbaijan, and let me say how worried we are about that, given that Azerbaijan’s rhetoric is getting out of hand,” Séjourné said at a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We are very worried given that the rhetoric of Azerbaijan is getting out of hand, and we also see an increased number of fake news coming from Baku, and they try to blame Armenia for an escalation even though Armenia is probably the only one willing and trying to avoid it in this part of the world.

The French foreign minister said that they see many similarities with what Russia is applying to Ukraine, calling for attention to this issue six months before COP29 in Baku.