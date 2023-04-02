Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

ANTALYA, TURKEY — The Armenian gymnastics team has exceled at the World Youth Championship, held in Antalya, Turkey, with several impressive performances.

In the finals of the rings exercise, 15-year old Hamlet Manukyan earned a score of 13.633 points, securing the first-place position. Erik Baghdasaryan also performed well, earning 13.400 points and finishing in fourth place.

Manukyan had previously won the world youth championship in the pommel horse  exercise, with a score of 14.633 points. Mamikon Khachatryan also had a strong showing, earning 14.100 points and becoming the vice-champion.

In the all-around competition, Manukyan finished in 6th place while Baghdasaryan finished in 12th place. The Armenian national team placed 4th in the team competition.

The Armenian team was comprised of Erik Baghdasaryan, Hamlet Manukyan, MamikonKhachatryan, Marieta Buchakhchyan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

ACE Welcomes French Senate Debate on Armenian Genocide Denial

The Armenian Council of Europe welcomes the decision of the French Socialist…

Armenia Beat Iceland 2-0 in World Cup Qualifier

YEREVAN — The Armenian national football team defeated Iceland 2- 0 in…

Arman Tsarukyan Defeats American Matt Frevola in UFC257 Lightweight Division

ABU DHABI — Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia defeated Matt Frevola of United…

Armenia Artsakh Fund Delivered $15 Million of Aid to Armenia and Artsakh in the Last Five Months

GLENDALE — The Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF) delivered $15 million of humanitarian assistance to Armenia…