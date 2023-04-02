ANTALYA, TURKEY — The Armenian gymnastics team has exceled at the World Youth Championship, held in Antalya, Turkey, with several impressive performances.

In the finals of the rings exercise, 15-year old Hamlet Manukyan earned a score of 13.633 points, securing the first-place position. Erik Baghdasaryan also performed well, earning 13.400 points and finishing in fourth place.

Manukyan had previously won the world youth championship in the pommel horse exercise, with a score of 14.633 points. Mamikon Khachatryan also had a strong showing, earning 14.100 points and becoming the vice-champion.

In the all-around competition, Manukyan finished in 6th place while Baghdasaryan finished in 12th place. The Armenian national team placed 4th in the team competition.

The Armenian team was comprised of Erik Baghdasaryan, Hamlet Manukyan, MamikonKhachatryan, Marieta Buchakhchyan.