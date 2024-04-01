YEREVAN — The European Union’s border-monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA) has reported no unusual movements of the Armenian military after Azerbaijan earlier on March 31 claimed Armenian troops had massed along the border.

“EUMA patrolled along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border all day long. Everything is calm and quiet, no unusual movements observed. EUMA wishes everybody a peaceful Easter!” the mission said on X.

The EU’s special representative to the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, was quick to retweet the EUMA statement.

“Good to have confirmation from [the EU Mission in Armenia] that no unusual military movements have been observed,” he wrote. “That is what the purpose of the mission is: to provide greater transparency and build confidence. It remains open to more engagement also with the authorities of Azerbaijan.”

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry alleged “intensive movements” of Armenian troops on Sunday, saying that they may be preparing for a “military provocation.” It warned that any such attempt “will be suppressed by the Azerbaijani army.”

Armenia’s Defense Ministry earlier released a statement refuting the allegations by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.