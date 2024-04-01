Up next
YEREVAN — A group of US mobile training team arrived in Armenia as part of the Armenia-US defense cooperation.

From April 1 to 5, the instructors will engage in an exchange of expertise in public relations and communications at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense.

This exchange will involve cooperation with the Department of Information and Public Affairs of the MoD, as well as with personnel from the state institution “Zinuzh Media.”

The program commenced with a speech by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia-Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan.

