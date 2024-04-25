YEREVAN — Armenian government has decided to open Consulate General in Tabriz, Iran. The issue of opening was included in the agenda of the session of the Armenian government’s package of non-reportable issues.

In 2022, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran reached an agreement to increase the trade turnover between the two countries to $1 billion initially, and then to $3 billion. The activities of Armenian Consulate General in Tabriz can contribute to the development of Armenia-Iran economic relations, wrote in justification.

“Based on the Memorandum of Understanding “On establishing Consulates General between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran” signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Iran on October 22, 2007. Since October 2022, the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been operating in the city of Kapan and the establishment of the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in the city of Tabriz will ensure the implementation of the principle of reciprocity,” stated the justification.