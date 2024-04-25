Up next
Seven individuals have been arrested as part of the criminal proceedings initiated regarding the incident involving Anna Hakobyan, the wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, while approaching the Eternal Flame of Tsitsernakaberd.

“On April 24, criminal proceedings were initiated in relation to an incident involving a group of individuals uttering public statements aimed at inciting or propagandizing hatred, discrimination, intolerance, or enmity while approaching the Eternal Flame at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex, and disseminating it through communication and information means according to point 1 part 2 article 329 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.

On the same day, seven people were taken to the department by the police. Subsequently, they were presented to the body responsible for conducting the proceedings, and decisions were made to arrest them based on the immediately arising reasonable suspicion that they had apparently committed the aforementioned acts,” said Gor Abrahamyan, Press Secretary of the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia.

