Washington, D.C. – A large group of Congressmembers called on President Trump to not host the Turkish President Recep Tayib Erdogan in the White House. Ignoring these calls, Trump not only held a meeting in the Oval Office, but also invited a small group of Republican Senators to join the meeting.

At this meeting, the Turkish President was allowed to show a propaganda video to explain his point of view concerning the Turkish invasion of Northern Syria.

This unprecedented opportunity extended to the Turkish President was not convincing to the Senators, except Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, who, after coming out of the meeting, put a hold on the Armenian Genocide resolution sponsored by Senator Bob Menendez and Ted Cruz.

With this move Senator Graham has lost all credibility and the honorable reputation he once had.

We call upon Senator Graham to reverse course and support S. Res.150

We call on all Americans to contact their respective U.S. Senators and urge the passage of S. Res.150.

The Armenian Council of America is committed to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian American community, and to champion the causes and concerns of the Armenian-American community within local, state, and federal governments.