Top Posts
Home Armenian Genocide Dutch MPs Branded ‘Traitors’ and “Degenerates” by Turkish Newspapers After Genocide Vote
Armenian GenocideFeaturedNewsWorld

Dutch MPs Branded ‘Traitors’ and “Degenerates” by Turkish Newspapers After Genocide Vote

February 26, 2018

ISTANBUL — Pro-government Turkish newspapers have accused five members of the Dutch parliament of ‘betrayal’ after they voted to recognize the Armenian genocide of 1915.

The five MPs – Dilan Yesilgöz of the VVD party, Socialist MPs Cem Lacin and Saadet Karabulut and GreenLeft members Zinhi Özdil en Nevin Özütok – are all of Turkish descent. They were subjected to a blizzard of abuse on social media after newspapers, which supports the Turkish government, branded them ‘traitors to the mother country’ and “degenerates” calling the vote ‘scandalous’.

Parliamentary chairwoman Khadija Arib denounced the newspaper’s intervention. ‘Threats or inciting threats in response to people expressing their opinion is unacceptable,’ she told Nieuwsuur. ‘This has no place in a democracy and in a free and open society such as ours.’

Tunahan Kuzu, for the Denk party, told Turkish television that the vote was ‘a stunt to win support in the run-up towards the municipal elections’. Kuzu, whose party is popular with the Netherlands’ Turkish minority, added that ‘recognizing something like this is unacceptable to us, and Turkish Dutch candidates need to make clear where they stand.’

The five lawmakers have reported receiving threats and hate mail. “The era of intimidation and demonisation is over,” Zihni Ozdil, one of the GreenLeft MPs, told the Algemeen Dagblad tabloid.

“I do not feel totally targeted by these kind of people. I am Dutch,” said Dilan Yesilgoz of the VVD, who arrived in the Netherlands as a refugee in 1984.

0 comment
2
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Garo Paylan Calls for Investigation on Ottoman-Armenian Parliamentarians Killed in 1915

April 22, 2016

Imprisoned Turkish Activists Banned from Receiving Agos Newspaper

September 14, 2017

Michael Aram\’s “Migrations” Sculpture to be Installed at St. Vartan Cathedral

October 2, 2015

Kessab Armenians Receive Armenian Passports

September 9, 2014

Armenian Philanthropist Levon Hayrapetian Dies in Russian Prison

October 18, 2017

Twenty-nine Percent of Senior Management Roles in Armenia Filled by Women

March 9, 2015

Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School 30th Anniversary Celebration

March 26, 2012

U.S. Mission Reiterates the Need to Establish an OSCE Investigative Mechanism Across the Karabakh Line of Contact

November 10, 2017

Armenia Will Declare Turkish-Armenian Protocols Null and Void, Says President Sarkisian

September 19, 2017

ACA-PAC Endorsed Candidates Victorious in LA City Elections

March 4, 2015

Leave a Reply