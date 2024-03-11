Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

PASADENA, CA – Massis Publishing announces the book presentation event for “The Armenian Social Democrat Hnchakian Party: Politics, Ideology, and Transnational History” by Professor Bedros Der Matossian. The event will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 8 pm at the AEBU Center, 1060 N Allen Ave, Pasadena.

This groundbreaking book is partially based on submissions from an academic conference in October 2012 at Woodbury University (Burbank, CA), delves into the intricate history of the Social Democrat Hnchakian Party (SDHP). Edited by Professor Bedross Der Matossian and published by I.B.Tauris, an imprint of Bloomsbury Publishing UK, the book explores the multifaceted nature of the SDHP’s political landscape and its transnational influence.

“The Armenian Social Democrat Hnchakian Party: Politics, Ideology, and Transnational History” meticulously examines the origins, ideology, and regional history of the SDHP, offering detailed insights into its role within the broader context of global revolutionary movements. Renowned scholars contribute to exploring the SDHP’s significance in 19th and 20th-century debates about socialism, populism, and nationalism.

Professor Der Matossian’s edited book uncovers the intricate relationships the SDHP established across borders, exploring its interactions with other revolutionary groups and the challenges it faced in its pursuit of social change and an independent united homeland.

Join us on March 14th as Professor Bedros Der Matossian presents this seminal work on the Armenian Social Democrat Hnchakian Party. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Members of Armenian Research Ethics Committees Strengthen their Capacities in Line with European Principles and Standards

YEREVAN — On 20-21 October, two-days outgoing training session was organized for…

“Rejection of the Right to Self-Determination Could Only Lead to Oppression and Further Violence”

Remarks by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Delivered on UN 75th Anniversary Prime…

Webinar on “Rouben Mamoulian: An American-Armenian Theater and Film Director and Artist”

NAASR, the Armenian Film Foundation, and the Ararat-Eskijian Museum will host a…

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Providing Direct Assistance to the People of Artsakh

The global Aurora Humanitarian Initiative continues to provide direct assistance to the…