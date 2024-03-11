PASADENA, CA – Massis Publishing announces the book presentation event for “The Armenian Social Democrat Hnchakian Party: Politics, Ideology, and Transnational History” by Professor Bedros Der Matossian. The event will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 8 pm at the AEBU Center, 1060 N Allen Ave, Pasadena.

This groundbreaking book is partially based on submissions from an academic conference in October 2012 at Woodbury University (Burbank, CA), delves into the intricate history of the Social Democrat Hnchakian Party (SDHP). Edited by Professor Bedross Der Matossian and published by I.B.Tauris, an imprint of Bloomsbury Publishing UK, the book explores the multifaceted nature of the SDHP’s political landscape and its transnational influence.

“The Armenian Social Democrat Hnchakian Party: Politics, Ideology, and Transnational History” meticulously examines the origins, ideology, and regional history of the SDHP, offering detailed insights into its role within the broader context of global revolutionary movements. Renowned scholars contribute to exploring the SDHP’s significance in 19th and 20th-century debates about socialism, populism, and nationalism.

Professor Der Matossian’s edited book uncovers the intricate relationships the SDHP established across borders, exploring its interactions with other revolutionary groups and the challenges it faced in its pursuit of social change and an independent united homeland.

Join us on March 14th as Professor Bedros Der Matossian presents this seminal work on the Armenian Social Democrat Hnchakian Party. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.