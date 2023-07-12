Author
YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Armenia’s peace talks with Azerbaijan and Baku’s continuing blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call on Tuesday.

“The interlocutors reviewed the situation in the region, ongoing negotiations on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, necessary steps to ensure the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the need for a Baku-Stepanakert dialogue with international involvement,” the Armenian government’s press office said in a statement on the call.

“Prime Minister Pashinyan referred to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and steps necessary for overcoming it,” it added without elaborating.

