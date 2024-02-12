MOSCOW — The Kremlin expects Yerevan to provide certain assurances regarding the possible arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported today.

“Of course, it is very important to receive certain assurances from our Armenian partners. This issue is to be resolved within the framework of bilateral dialog, which we intend to do,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov’s words came after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he was not the one to decide on the possible arrest of the Russian president, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, if he visited Armenia.

In an interview with Britain’s The Daily Telegraph on February 11, Pashinyan did not answer a direct question about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin could be arrested and extradited to The Hague if he visited Armenia.

Such an obligation is stipulated by membership in the ICC, which Armenia joined on February 1 this year.

According to Pashinyan, the decision to join the Rome Statute “serves to enhance Armenia’s security. As for the legal subtleties. I can’t make a legal analysis at the moment, because this is the work of lawyers,” he said.

Russia called the Armenian parliament’s ratification of the Rome Statute for joining the ICC an “unfriendly” move.