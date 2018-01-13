“I Am A Stable Genius”

These words belong to the President of the United States Donald Trump, who will be soon ending his first year in office. He wrote this on his twitter account, in response to those who started questioning the mental balance of the president, after the publication of a book titled Fire And Fury, by Micheal Wolff.

The author of the book was granted an unprecedented access to the White House, where he spent long hours, during the last year. The book contains conversations with administration officials and others. In the process of his interactions with high-ranking officials Micheal Wolff was able to come up with new revelations about the inner workings of the Trump White House. The book immediately became a major discussion point within political circles and the media. In few days time, over one million copies were sold and bookstores shelves were emptied.

According to the information published by Michael Wolff, the White House officials are constantly blaming their president and questioning his ability to understand complicated issues. Some even are questioning Trump’s mental balance and expressing concern that with his actions, he could endanger the whole humanity. The author also indicates that within the halls of the White House there was always talk about the 25th amendment of the Constitution, which can be used to remove the president if Vice President Mike Pence and the majority of Trump’s Cabinet initiate such a move.

After the publication of the book, television programs and the press in general, began openly discussing Trump’s mental health and analyzing his strange behavior.

The White House, and personally Trump himself, are actively trying to dispel any negative reaction that the book might have on the public opinion. Administration circles are vehemently denying the reports contained in the book, accusing the author of fabricating fake stories.

Soon, Trump’s unusual presidency will enter its second year. Only time will tell if Trump has “mental disability” or actually, he is a “stable genius”.

MASSIS