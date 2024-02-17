Pashinyan and Moore during a meeting in Yerevan in December 2022
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

MUNICH — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met on Friday with the chief of Britain’s foreign intelligence agency, Richard Moore, on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference.

In a one-sentence statement on the meeting, Pashinyan’s press office said nothing about the agenda or other details of their conversation in the southern German city.

Moore, who runs the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) also known as MI6, previously met with Pashinyan during a surprise visit to Yerevan in December 2022. The Armenian government said at the time that they discussed “processes taking place in the South Caucasus.”

The British spy chief flew to the Armenian capital four days after meeting with Armen Grigoryan, secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, in London. Shortly after that visit, Pashinyan’s government pushed through the parliament a bill on the creation of an Armenian foreign intelligence service.

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns visited Armenia and held talks with Pashinyan in July 2022. Few details of those talks were made public.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

ACA-PAC Endorsed Candidates Win 2012 Federal and State Elections

GLENDALE, CA – – The Armenian Council of America – PAC (ACA-PAC)…

How Do They Push to Emigrate

Again, there is alarm sounding that a new wave of departures from…

Turkey’s Minorities Fear Being Used as Pawns – Garo Paylan

ISTANBUL — Minorities in Turkey worry that they could again be pawns…

Retired Armenian Officer Arrested for Espionage

YEREVAN — The Armenian National Security Service has arrested a retired military…