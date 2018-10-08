Top Posts
Pashinian and Tsarukian Sign Memorandum on Holding Early Parliamentary Elections in December

October 8, 2018

YEREVAN — Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinian and President of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukian have signed a memorandum on holding early parliamentary elections in December, after two hours one-on-one meeting in Yerevan.. “A while ago I and President of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukian signed a memorandum on holding early parliamentary elections in December”, Nikol Pashinian wrote on his Facebook page.

PM Pashinian stated that Armenia is in an extra ordinary political situation and it’s the obligation of the political forces to try to overcome the existing situation through negotiations.

“Mr. Tsarukian, I want to emphasize that your interview gave such an opportunity. The content of the interview showed that we have something to discuss, at least some of our visions coincide. In fact, you supported the idea of holding early parliamentary elections in December. The goal of today’s meeting is to discuss that situation. I would like to listen to your vision on how to reach the implementation of that goal. I would also like to share my visions with you”, Pashinian said during the meeting.

Thanking for the reception, Gagik Tsarukian noted that the Prosperous Armenia Party was a supporter of the revolution from the beginning of the movement.  “As a partner I am ready to stand with you for the development of the economy and prosperity of the country”, Tsarukian said, adding that no one could imagine that Serzh Sarkisian would resign.

Pashinian emphasized that the history of their partnership has been public, and hoped that it will be public in the future as well.

“Unfortunately, there were and still there are forces that continue to assess the situation in a non-sober way and spare no efforts to escalate the domestic political situation. But I have to say that the Government enjoys the support of 90% of the people and in this sense the situation cannot become tense”, Pashinian said, adding that partnership should become the main political culture.

Gagik Tsarukian told his Kentron TV channel in an interview aired early on Friday,  that his Prosperous Armenia Party is ready, in principle, to back Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s efforts to force snap parliamentary elections in December.

“If the people want the pre-term parliamentary elections to be held in December then so do we,” Tsarukian.

On Tuesday, the BHK helped former President Serzh Sarkisian’s Republican Party (HHK) to push through a bill that could make it harder for Pashinian to ensure the dissolution of the current Armenian parliament in the coming weeks.

The premier reacted furiously to the development, accusing the BHK and as well another coalition partner, Dashnaktsutyun, of involvement in a “counterrevolutionary” conspiracy. He also scrapped his power-sharing agreements with the two parties reached in May.

Speaking to Kentron, Tsarukian also insisted that his party is not engaged in any “counterrevolutionary” activity. “The prime minister should look for counterrevolutionary individuals within his own team,” he said without elaborating.

In that context, the tycoon flatly denied any cooperation with Sarkisian or another former president, Robert Kocharian.

