Los Angeles County Proclaims Armenian Genocide Day of Remembrance

April 18, 2017

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Board of Supervisors marked the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming a Day of Remembrance for one of the darkest chapters in human history.

“The month of April and the celebration of the Armenian culture culminates in our Day of Remembrance, a day where we mourn, remember, and rejoice in the rebirth of a resilient people,” said Supervisor Barger.

Earlier this month, Supervisors Barger and Hahn introduced a motion proclaiming April as “Armenian History Month” in Los Angeles County – the home to the largest population of Armenians in the United States. The Armenian community continues to enrich the region through their leadership in the fields of business, agriculture, academia, medicine, government, and the arts.

