OTTAWA — Canada will open an Embassy in Armenia․ Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced the plans at a press conference today.

“Following the mission and report of Stéphane Dion, Canada’s Special Envoy to the European Union and Europe and Ambassador to Germany, on ways to increase Canadian support for Armenian democracy, Canada will open a full embassy with a resident ambassador in Armenia, allowing for stronger bilateral ties and increased Canadian support for Armenian democracy,” Minister Joly said.

“We strongly welcome Canada’s decision to open Embassy in Armenia with resident Ambassador,” Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a Twitter post.

“This is yet another milestone in progressively developing Armenian-Canadian relations which will further reinforce our bilateral cooperation based on common values,” Minister Mirzoyan said.