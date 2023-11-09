Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

PARIS — French journalists Pierre Sautreuil and Thomas Guichard have won the Varenne Young Journalist Award for their Les dessins perdus du Haut-Karabakh (The lost drawings of Nagorno-Karabakh) article published in La Croix Hebdo.

Les dessins perdus du Haut-Karabakh is a story of how drawings found in an abandoned village in Nagorno-Karabakh helped retrace the story of an Armenian family in exile.

The Varenne Foundation encourages and promotes the profession of journalists, in all media, through: the Varenne Journalists Prize, awarded annually to journalists (professionals and students in journalism schools) from the written press, radio and television, as well as to photographers, juries made up of the big names in the profession.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

iPod Creator Tony Fadell Receives Armenian President’s Annual IT Award

YEREVAN — Lebanese-American innovator, founder of Nest Labs and creator of iPod…
6

Armenian Rocket and Artillery Troops Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Establishment

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The 25th anniversary of establishment of the rocket and…

Ararat-Eskijian Museum Presents an Illustrated Talk by Dr. Gabis Harboyan

MISSION HILLS — The Ararat-Eskijian Museum (AEM) is pleased to announce an…

Russia’s Medvedev ‘Frustrated’ With Karabakh Impasse

MOSCOW — Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is frustrated with the failure of…