PARIS — French journalists Pierre Sautreuil and Thomas Guichard have won the Varenne Young Journalist Award for their Les dessins perdus du Haut-Karabakh (The lost drawings of Nagorno-Karabakh) article published in La Croix Hebdo.

Les dessins perdus du Haut-Karabakh is a story of how drawings found in an abandoned village in Nagorno-Karabakh helped retrace the story of an Armenian family in exile.

The Varenne Foundation encourages and promotes the profession of journalists, in all media, through: the Varenne Journalists Prize, awarded annually to journalists (professionals and students in journalism schools) from the written press, radio and television, as well as to photographers, juries made up of the big names in the profession.