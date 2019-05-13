LONDON — The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, in partnership with the Armenian Institute of London, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian as the Director of the Armenian Diaspora Survey (ADS) project.

This initiative, launched and funded by the Gulbenkian Foundation, is implemented by the Armenian Institute.

Dr. Tchilingirian, who has been leading the project since February 2019, is a sociologist and Associate of the Faculty of Oriental Studies, Oxford University, specialising in Armenian and Middle Eastern Studies, with a particular focus on identity politics, religion and homeland-diaspora relations. He is the author of many studies and publications and has lectured internationally.

The first phase of the Armenian Diaspora Survey, which was completed earlier this year, was led by Dr. Susan Pattie. Under her skilful guidance, over 1000 Armenians in four cities in the Diaspora took part in a first ever survey led by a team of academics, researchers and experts.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Tchilingirian lead this important project. We have collaborated with him previously on other initiatives, such as the ‘Western Armenian in the 21st Century’ project in Oxford and ‘Armenians in 2115’ seminar in Lisbon,” said Dr. Razmik Panossian, Director of Gulbenkian’s Armenian Communities Department. “We are looking forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration with the Armenian Institute and the team in London,” he added.

The Armenian Diaspora Survey will continue in 2019 with a new set of selected cities. The results of the pilot survey will be released to the public in June. For further details contact info@armeniandiasporasurvey.com or go to the ADS website: www.armeniandiasporasurvey.com.