Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Cultural Impact Foundation (CIF) has announced that its first project, Bloodless: The Path to Democracy, commissioned to multiple award-winning filmmaker, Bared Maronian, about the pivotal events that led to Armenia’s Velvet Revolution, is the winner of the Indiedance Film Festival 2020 Best Producer and Best Documentary Feature!

Bloodless was also placed as a Vitruvian Award winner at the Davinci International Film Festival.

Bloodless is quickly gaining recognition and interest in the global film community. The next film festival that will be featuring Bloodless, albeit virtually for health precautions, is The Lunenburg Doc Fest, Nova Scotia, Canada, as the opening feature movie on Thursday, September 24, 6:00pm EST/3:00pm PST. Lunenburg is a prominent festival that can qualify Bloodless in Canada’s most prestigious film awards.

To attend the virtual showings of Bloodless at the Lunenburg Doc Fest, and watch live, one time streaming need to purchase a ticket at the price of $4. Participants will have an opportunity to vote for Bloodless for an audience award. The showing will be flowed by a live Q & A with Bared Maronian.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Angolan Citizen Crosses Into Armenia From Turkey

YEREVAN (Arka) — Russian border guards patrolling Armenia’s frontiers with Turkey have…

International Conference on “Armenians, Greeks, and Kurds: A People’s History of the Ottoman Empire” at Fresno State

FRESNO — The Armenian Studies Program will hold an international conference exploring…

‘I Stand With My Fellow Armenians’ – Kim Kardashian Condemns Azerbaijani Attack on Armenia

LOS ANGELES — American-Armenian reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West once again…

Armenian, Azeri FMs Meet Again

PARIS (RFE/RL) — The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan acknowledged the…