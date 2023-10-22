TEHRAN — Tehran will host a meeting of Foreign Ministers in 3+3 format on Monday. The Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey and Iran, IRNA news agency reports.

The meeting will address issues of the South Caucasus region, peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the need to expand regional cooperation in political, economic, security, transit and energy fields.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on October 22 that Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the meeting.

The 3+3 format was established with the aim of resolving regional problems with the participation of regional countries and “without the interference of non-regional and Western countries.”

The first 3+3 meeting was held in Moscow last year at the level of deputy foreign ministers and without the presence of Georgia.