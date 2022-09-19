Author
YEREVAN — Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received the delegation led by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Sunday.

Suren Papikyan thanked Nancy Pelosi for quickly responding to the situation, for visiting Armenia, and for the appropriate assessments regarding the large-scale military aggression of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia on September 13.

The Minister of Defense presented the situation caused by the large-scale military aggression of Azerbaijan to the House Speaker.

Nancy Pelosi, in turn, presented the US position on the situation.

A number of issues related to the cooperation of the two countries in the defense sector were also discussed.

