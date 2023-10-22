PARIS — French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper said that Paris and Yerevan on October 22 will formalize agreements on the purchase of French weapons, including air defense systems.

The Minister noted that Armenia must protect its population and ensure the security of its borders.

“Tomorrow we will formalize Armenia’s acquisition of a certain number of weapons from French manufacturers, in particular, by signing a contract that will allow the country to ensure the protection of its skies,” he said.

During her visit to Armenia in early October, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna announced the transfer of armaments.

“France has given its agreement to the conclusion of future contracts with Armenia which will allow the delivery of military equipment to Armenia so that it can ensure its defense,” she told reporters after talks that she said touched upon security and defense.

France’s top diplomat declined to provide any details.

“I can’t give many details. If I have to go a little further, know that there are things that were already agreed between Armenia and France and that are in progress,” Colonna said.

On Sunday Armenia’s defense minister Suren Papikyan left for French Republic on a working visit at the invitation of Sébastien Lecornu.