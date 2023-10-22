France’s Overseas Minister Sebastien Lecornu leaves the Elysee palace at the end of the weekly Cabinet meeting in Paris, on April 20, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

PARIS — French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper said that Paris and Yerevan on October 22 will formalize agreements on the purchase of French weapons, including air defense systems.

The Minister noted that Armenia must protect its population and ensure the security of its borders.

“Tomorrow we will formalize Armenia’s acquisition of a certain number of weapons from French manufacturers, in particular, by signing a contract that will allow the country to ensure the protection of its skies,” he said.

During her visit to Armenia in early October, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna announced the transfer of armaments.

“France has given its agreement to the conclusion of future contracts with Armenia which will allow the delivery of military equipment to Armenia so that it can ensure its defense,” she told reporters after talks that she said touched upon security and defense.

France’s top diplomat declined to provide any details.

“I can’t give many details. If I have to go a little further, know that there are things that were already agreed between Armenia and France and that are in progress,” Colonna said.

On Sunday Armenia’s defense minister Suren Papikyan left for French Republic on a working visit at the invitation of Sébastien Lecornu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Israel Charny: A Moral Israel Must Recognize the Armenian Genocide

By Israel W. Charny Israel must put an end to this charade…

SDHP-ADL Consultative Meeting

On Wednesday, February 9, 2011, a consultative meeting was held between Armenian…

NAASR to Host Two Webinars on Archeology in Armenia

BELMONT, MA — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)…

Turkey Intends to Rebuild the Historic Bridge of Akhuryan River

YEREVAN (Armradio) — Turkey intends to rebuild the historic Bridge of Ani…