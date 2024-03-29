Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

RAMALLAH – Palestinian Authority Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Mustafa has presented his government’s action plan and proposed formation list to President Mahmoud Abbas for confidence under the Basic Law for its approval, WAFA reports.

Palestinian Armenian Varsen Aghabekian has been appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the new cabinet.

Aghabekian was born in Jordan in 1958. She is a member of the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine. In 1983, she received a master’s degree at Purdue University, Indiana, USA, and a doctorate in political affairs at the University of Pittsburgh. In 1988-2008, Aghabekian worked at the University of Jerusalem as an associate professor, and then—as a dean.

The new government’s program emphasizes that its political reference is based on that of the Palestine Liberation Organization, its international commitments, and the assignment letter directed from President Mahmoud Abbas to the government.

The government program prioritizes humanitarian issues, encompassing a comprehensive plan for humanitarian aid and immediate relief for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as well as recovery and reconstruction efforts in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. It also focuses on efforts to stabilize the financial situation and its economic impact.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Artsakh Signs Cooperation Agreement with France’s Drôme Department

VALENCE — On 17 May the delegation of the Artsakh Republic headed…

Armenian Parliament Passes Bill on Seizure of Assets Acquired Illegally

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — The Armenian parliament passed in the second and final…

French “l\’Histoire” Magazine Devotes 50 Pages to Armenia

PARIS — February issue of a leading French magazine “l’Histoire” is dedicated…

Legal Mission for the Recognition of the Independence of Artsakh

ARMENIAN BAR ASSOCIATION EMBARKS ON LEGAL MISSION TO GAIN RECOGNITION OF THE INDEPENDENCE…