RAMALLAH – Palestinian Authority Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Mustafa has presented his government’s action plan and proposed formation list to President Mahmoud Abbas for confidence under the Basic Law for its approval, WAFA reports.

Palestinian Armenian Varsen Aghabekian has been appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the new cabinet.

Aghabekian was born in Jordan in 1958. She is a member of the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine. In 1983, she received a master’s degree at Purdue University, Indiana, USA, and a doctorate in political affairs at the University of Pittsburgh. In 1988-2008, Aghabekian worked at the University of Jerusalem as an associate professor, and then—as a dean.

The new government’s program emphasizes that its political reference is based on that of the Palestine Liberation Organization, its international commitments, and the assignment letter directed from President Mahmoud Abbas to the government.

The government program prioritizes humanitarian issues, encompassing a comprehensive plan for humanitarian aid and immediate relief for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as well as recovery and reconstruction efforts in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. It also focuses on efforts to stabilize the financial situation and its economic impact.