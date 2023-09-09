STEPANAKERT — Hours after the election of new Artsakh president on Saturday, it was announced that the Russian government is sending humanitarian aid to Nagorno Karabakh via the Azeri Aghdam route.

Artsakh authorities announced that Russian aid will be delivered through the Aghdam road and that at the same time an agreement has been reached to restore humanitarian transit along Lachin Corridor.

“The Russian government has initiated the provision of humanitarian aid to the Republic of Artsakh, given the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. The aid, which includes Russian-made essential products, has been sent to Artsakh through the Russian Red Cross by their vehicles. The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, based on the need to mitigate the severe humanitarian problems resulting from the total blockade by Azerbaijan, have decided to allow access of the Russian goods to our republic through the town of Askeran. At the same time, an agreement has been reached to restore humanitarian shipments by the Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross along Lachin Corridor,” the Nagorno-Karabakh official InfoCenter said in a statement.