YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had phone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Saturday, September 9.

The Prime Minister’s Office reports that Pashinyan discussed with the interlocutors the issues related to the deepening of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, the accumulation of Azerbaijani troops around Nagorno-Karabakh, and the increasing tension on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

“Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed readiness to hold urgent discussions with the President of Azerbaijan aimed at reducing the tensions,” read a government statement on his call with Macron, which reportedly took place late on Friday.

Pashinyan’s office released virtually identical readouts of his separate conversations with Scholz and Raisi. It said the French and German leaders pledged continued support for “efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.” It was not clear whether he will try to organize a fresh contact with Aliyev, as sought by Pashinyan.

