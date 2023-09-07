YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pleaded with the international community on Thursday to intervene to thwart Azerbaijan’s plans to launch a new military attack on Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The military and political situation in our region has significantly aggravated over the past week”, Pashinyan said at a government session on Thursday.

“The reason is that Azerbaijan has been accumulating troops on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for several days,” Pashinyan said, adding that the rhetoric of hatred against Armenians has further accelerated in Azerbaijani mass media.

The prime minister stated that the policy of claiming Armenia’s sovereign territories continues. “On September 1, Azerbaijani armed forces launched another provocation against Armenia’s sovereign territory in the Sotk village, as a result of which three Armenian servicemen were killed. This provocation was preceded and followed by the dissemination of disinformation by Azerbaijan about the violation of the ceasefire by the Armenian armed forces,” he said.

Pashinyan added that Azerbaijan continues its illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has reached its peak.

“It is obvious that by these actions Azerbaijan demonstrates its aspirations for new military provocations against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. To justify this provocation, false theses have been put into circulation,” Pashinyan said.

“I think the situation is such that the international community, UN Security Council member states should take very serious measures to prevent a new explosion in our region,” he added