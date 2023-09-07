YEREVAN — The EU monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA) announced Thursday that it has increased its patrolling activity on the border with Azerbaijan in the Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces to observe any military developments.

“EUMA increased its patrolling activity – among others – in Armenia-Azerbaijan border areas of Gegharkunik & Syunik Provinces to observe any military developments. Through our presence on the ground, we aim to contribute to calming tensions & EU impartial reporting on the situation,” EUMA said in a post on X.

Earlier, the EU mission reported to Brussels on the rising tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.