BERLIN—The German government supports the EU’s efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as confirmed by the German foreign ministry in a statement to the Germany-based Haypress media outlet.

The ministry further asserted that the German federal government maintains continuous communication with both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Haypress inquired about Germany’s representation during the diplomatic corps’ visit to Kornidzor to inspect the blocked humanitarian convoy and the actions taken by Germany in this matter.

In response, the German foreign ministry stated:

“The federal government supports the EU’s efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We also maintain permanent contact with representatives from both Armenia and Azerbaijan. The German embassy in Yerevan maintains continuous communication with the government and civil society of Armenia, as well as the EU mission in Armenia. In terms of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the embassy regularly collaborates with the International Committee of the Red Cross, with Germany taking the lead in providing humanitarian assistance for Nagorno-Karabakh. Additionally, Germany supports the International Court of Justice’s decision on the free movement of persons and goods along the Lachin Corridor, which is essential to guarantee the vital needs of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The Lachin Corridor, the sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia and the rest of the world, has been blocked by Azerbaijan since late 2022. This blockade represents a severe violation of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement, which stipulated that the 5km-wide Lachin Corridor should be under the control of Russian peacekeepers. On February 22, 2023, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest court of the United Nations, ordered Azerbaijan to “take all steps at its disposal” to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions. Despite the ICJ’s order, Azerbaijan has disregarded it, and furthermore, it illegally installed a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor. As a result of the blockade, there have been shortages of essential products, including food and medication. Azerbaijan has also cut off gas and power supply into Nagorno-Karabakh, and officials have warned of Baku’s intention to commit ethnic cleansing against Armenians in the region, leading to the suspension of normal hospital operations.

On July 26, Armenia sent a humanitarian convoy carrying emergency food and medication for Nagorno-Karabakh, but Azerbaijan blocked the trucks at the entrance of the Lachin Corridor.