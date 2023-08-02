Up next
WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power has joined Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call to unblock the Lachin corridor.

“Food insecurity and medicine shortages in Nagorno-Karabakh are very troubling. The Lachin corridor is key to delivering life-saving aid to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. I join Blinken’s call for the free movement of commercial and humanitarian goods through the corridor,” Power wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, emphasized the urgent need to ensure the free transit of commercial, humanitarian and private vehicles through the Lachin corridor and the importance of maintaining “positive momentum” in peace talks.

Blinken also pointed to the need for compromise on alternative routes to allow humanitarian supplies to reach the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

