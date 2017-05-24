Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia Records 25% Rise in Number of Tourists
ArmeniaLifestyleNews

Armenia Records 25% Rise in Number of Tourists

May 24, 2017

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — 25% rise in the number of tourists has been recorded in Armenia as of April, 2017 compared against the same period of 2016, Chairperson of State Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Zarmine Zeytuntsyan told the reporters before the launch of a conference on Armenia’s touristic opportunities. “Armenia recorded 15% rise in the number of tourists in the first quarter of this year against the same period of the last year. The rise for the first 4 month stands at 25%, while taking only April the rise is 45%”, Zeytuntsyan stated

She added that analytical works are underway currently, since the war of 2016 greatly impacted the number of tourists. “Though even in April of 2016 we recorded 5% rise in the number of tourists, the April war had a significant impact. Now we are trying to find out how much growth we would have recorded if the war of last year had not happened. I am convinced the difference would not be so striking”, Zarmine Zeytuntsyan said.

She added that the rise in the number of tourists has mainly been achieved owing to the visits from the countries considered as target countries by Armenia. “The number of tourists visiting Armenia from Iran has significantly increased. We have recorded rise also from China, where the rise is small in terms of number, but very much in terms of percentage. We have recorded rise also from Russia. I can say that after the granting Russian citizens with the right to visit Armenia with internal passports 7 thousand Russian tourists have visited Armenia within two months and I have no doubts this number will rise”, she said.

Zarmine Zeytuntsyan also informed that events aimed at presenting Armenia’s touristic attractions have been organized in Russia and Iran, during which Armenia’s culture, cuisine and other touristic attractions were introduced.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

President Sarkisian Praises Armenia’s ‘Privileged’ Ties With France

July 14, 2016

Ghazir Armenian Orphans Rug Goes on Display at White House Visitor Center

November 18, 2014

Turkey Blackmails Bulgarian Municipalities Over the Armenian Genocide

March 16, 2016

U.S. and Armenian to Hold Joint Military Exercises

July 22, 2011

British Experts Assess the Armenian and Azerbaijani Armies

March 12, 2012

Artsvik Premiers “Fly with me” Armenia’s Song for Eurovision 2017

March 20, 2017

Sarkisian and Putin Meet in Moscow

December 5, 2012

Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany Vahan Hovannesian Passed Away After Long Illness

December 29, 2014

US Assistant Secretary of State Talks About Karabakh Conflict and Armenian-Turkish Relations in Yerevan

February 18, 2015

“My Visit to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex is an Experience that I Treasure in My Heart”

December 4, 2014

Leave a Reply























 