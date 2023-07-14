YEREVAN—The Office of Armenia’s Prosecutor General announced today its decision to confiscate a string of properties and assets owned by ex-President Robert Kocharyan and seven individuals affiliated with him, namely his wife, children, and their spouses.

The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that, based on the written application from the Department for Confiscation of Property of Illegal Origin, a preliminary measure was taken to secure the claim.

According to the preliminary investigation results, the following properties and assets were deemed illegal and subject to confiscation: