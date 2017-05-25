Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia to Introduce Personal Mobil-ID System
ArmeniaNewsTechnology

Armenia to Introduce Personal Mobil-ID System

May 25, 2017

YEREVAN — The Armenian government has approved a new draft, according to which the Armenian citizens will be identified via their mobile phones. The system is to be used by government agencies in dealing with citizens.

Chief of Armenian Government Staff David Harutyunian remarked that Armenian state structures had already implemented electronic document exchange system, though it did not prove to be perfect, as physical presence of citizens was often required for identification.

According to him, about 750 thousand citizens have ID-cards already, and about 120 thousand of them are active users.

“The suggested version will be appropriate even in case of lower-cost mobile phones. The citizens will simply need to place the identification SIM-card in their phones to receive 2 PIN code. As a result, they will be able to get ID availability though mobile phones, as well as receive statements from their bank accounts, Armenian Compulsory Enforcement Service etc.,” Davit Harutyunian said.

Harutyunyian noticed that mobile phone identification was already applied in Armenia: “The model has been incorporated and used in E-health and eCitizen systems”.

The introduction of a system of person identification via mobile phones, a step that was first taken by Estonia in 2007, has spread widely throughout Europe.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Planning the Future of Camp Armen

July 15, 2016

Times of Trouble: the Armenian Communities of Lebanon and Syria between Old and New Challenges

March 21, 2016

Armenia, Azerbaijan Report Significant Progress in Karabakh Peace Process

June 13, 2011

Eyewitness Accounts of the Armenian Genocide from the Danish Archives: Digin Versjin.

June 13, 2011

Hollywood Director Richard Sarafian Dies at 83

September 23, 2013

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Cengiz Algan

October 24, 2014

Gas Prices in Armenia Will be the Same as in Russia

October 8, 2013

Screening of “Lost Birds” at Fresno State April 7

March 23, 2017

Exhibition on “A Fable of the East: Christianity in Front of the Challenges of the New Millennium” Opens in Rome

September 19, 2014

Armenia Purchases Anti-Tank and Rocket Systems from Moldova

October 17, 2011

Leave a Reply























 