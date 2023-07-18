President of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, joined the sit-in protest that began at Renaissance Square in Stepanakert against the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan. Today, he made a statement expressing his decision to participate in the protest and appeal for attention.

“I have decided to join the sit-in protest at Renaissance Square in Stepanakert as an additional effort to attract the attention of the international community and urge them to fulfill their assumed obligations through active and immediate actions,” said Arayik Harutyunyan.

Harutyunyan highlighted that if the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) does not return to a more stable course within one week, despite international intervention, they will resort to stronger actions. However, he did not specify the nature of these actions in his speech.

The President of Nagorno-Karabakh emphasized that during the blockade, they had hoped for various international actors to remove the blockade and prevent its further escalation. Unfortunately, they only received kind words and observed no practical implementation of the tripartite statement, rulings of the International Court of Justice, decisions of the ECtHR, or calls from other actors.

He noted that this action is intended to encourage Armenia, Russia, the UN Security Council, authorized bodies, and other actors to refrain from endorsing or ignoring Azerbaijan’s aggressive and criminal actions. Additionally, they aim to ensure that these actors fulfill their obligations to properly implement the tripartite statements and rulings of the International Court of Justice.

The President of Nagorno-Karabakh expressed confidence that tangible results can be achieved in this struggle through sit-in protests and protest actions in different countries. He stated, “The international community should recognize the determination and support of the Armenian people of Artsakh, as the Armenian people hold the key to the Armenian and worthy future of Artsakh.”

“Joining the sit-in protest is an extreme step aimed at fulfilling my constitutional, civil, and national obligations. In this situation, I have not found a more effective option,” Arayik Harutyunyan explained, assuring that this action will not affect the functioning of the state system in any way.

The Karabakh leader emphasized that Karabakh is fighting for the inalienable realization, recognition, and protection of the right to self-determination. Harutyunyan highlighted the obstacles faced, including the obstruction of movement of Artsakh’s population, a complete ban on humanitarian supplies, restrictions on gas and electricity, and military aggression and provocations. These actions are aimed at suppressing the free will and the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, ultimately leading to forced enslavement and ethnic cleansing.

“We are fighting for our homeland and the inalienable realization, recognition, and protection of the right to self-determination. This right is natural and cannot be subject to bargaining or concessions. Under the prevailing systemic policy of ethnic hatred and discrimination against the Armenian people in Azerbaijan, the Armenians of Artsakh face a real threat of physical destruction,” Arayik Harutyunyan concluded.