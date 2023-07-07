THE HAGUE — The International Court of Justice has reaffirmed the provisional measure indicated to its Order of 22 February 2023, finding that there’s no need for modification of it, Armenia’s representative for International Legal affairs Yeghishe Kirakosyan announced in a tweet, referring to the court’s ruling on a new lawsuit filed by Armenia against Azerbaijan on May 12.

“Azerbaijan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions,” ICJ said in a decision.

On its ruling of February 22, 2023, the UN Court said “Azerbaijan shall in accordance with its obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.”

In May Armenia filed a new lawsuit demanding that the UN Court supplement the February 22 ruling on provisional measures against Azerbaijan, citing the establishment of an illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor.