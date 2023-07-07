Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

THE HAGUE — The International Court of Justice has reaffirmed the provisional measure indicated to its Order of 22 February 2023, finding that there’s no need for modification of it, Armenia’s representative for International Legal affairs Yeghishe Kirakosyan announced in a tweet, referring to the court’s ruling on a new lawsuit filed by Armenia against Azerbaijan on May 12.

“Azerbaijan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions,” ICJ said in a decision.

On its ruling of February 22, 2023, the UN Court said “Azerbaijan shall in accordance with its obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.”

In May Armenia filed a new lawsuit demanding that the UN Court supplement the February 22 ruling on provisional measures against Azerbaijan, citing the establishment of an illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

New Book by Taner Akcam and Umit Kurt on Plunder of Armenian Properties

NEW YORK — Turkish historians Taner Akcam and Umit Kurt have released…

Chapman University to Offer Students and Researchers Access to USC Shoah Visual History Archive on Genocide

ORANGE, CA — Chapman University’s Leatherby Libraries is partnering through ProQuest with…

Karabakh Building New Road To Armenia

STEPANAKERT — Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have begun building a second highway that…

Ardashes Kassakhian Selected as Glendale Mayor

GLENDALE– On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Glendale City Council Member Ardashes Kassakhian…