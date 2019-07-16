YEREVAN — Annual “Sevan Startup Summit” will be held in Sevan from July 28 to August 3 and will unite more than 1,000 entrepreneurs from all over the world in Armenia.

Mentors and business experts have been invited to Armenia, which will help startupers to develop and attract the international market through professional lectures and specially developed educational program. More than 100 successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders will share their experiences with the participants during the 7 days of “Sevan Startup Summit”. The participants and visitors of Summit will have a unique opportunity to listen lectures and have personal meetings with the professionals in the field.

Startupers participating in “Sevan Startup Summit” will compete for a $100,000 prize fund. There will also be $100,000 guaranteed investment fund that will be invested in 2 or 3 startups. Summit will be attended by individual investors and reputable venture funds representatives. It is expected to get more than $1,000,000 investment agreements.

The participants will spend 7 days in a tent camp, combining a well-equipped educational program with rest. Within the educational program, participants will meet various high-ranking officials who will share their professional experience and answer the questions of the participants.

For the participants camp stay is free. They will be provided with tents and sleeping bags as well as two meals a day.

Visitors will be able to get one-day passes to attend the Summit and participate in the educational program. For more information please visit the official website of Summit. For Armenian text please see the attachment.

The first “Sevan Startup Summit” was organized in 2016. It has been held in different countries around the world. In 2018 the Summit was held also in the United Arab Emirates and India. To date, more than 450 startups and nearly 15,000 participants have attended the Summit. More than $200,000 has been given to startups and $2,000,000 investments has been made.