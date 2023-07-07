WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met with Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan in Washington late on Thursday for talks on regional security and U.S.-Armenian relations.

“We discussed the security situation and challenges in the region and the wider region,” Armen Grigoryan wrote on Facebook on Friday. “In this context, I presented to my interlocutor the Armenian side’s approaches to a number of important directions.”

In his words, bilateral ties were also on the agenda, with both men calling for closer U.S.-Armenian cooperation on “energy, economy and democracy.” Grigoryan did not explicitly mention ongoing Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks or give other details of the meeting.

Neither Sullivan nor his office issued a statement on the meeting that came one week after the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers concluded a new round of U.S.-mediated negotiations on an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty. The ministers held trilateral meetings in Washington with Sullivan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.