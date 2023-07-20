Author
YEREVAN — Canada will contribute to the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA). EU’s Political and Security Committee has decided that the contribution of Canada to the Mission is acceptable and significant.

The decision was made on the basis of the recommendation of the leadership of the EU monitoring mission.

“The contribution from Canada to the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) is accepted and is considered to be significant. Canada is exempted from financial contributions to the budget of EUMA”, the decision reads.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry commended the decision, saying “it as an important contribution for the Mission’s role in enhancing stability and peace in the South Caucasus.”

EUMA is a non-armed civilian Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) Mission. EUMA observe and reports on the security situation along the Armenian side of the border with Azerbaijan. It aims to contribute to human security in conflict-affected areas in Armenia and help build confidence between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Mission has a two-year mandate and involves up to 100 staff, including EU experts and monitors. The Operational Headquarters of the mission is in Yeghegnadzor, in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province.

