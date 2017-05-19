Top Posts
Texas House of Representatives Passes Armenian Genocide Resolution

May 19, 2017

AUSTIN, TX — The Texas House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution on Friday, affirming the Armenian Genocide by a vote of 137 to 0, reports the Armenian Assembly of America.

Spearheaded by Texas State Representative Scott Sanford (R-TX) with invaluable support from Representatives Rafael Anchia (D-TX) and Jeff Leach (R-TX), House Resolution, House Resolution (HR) 191 says in part: “During World War I, the crumbling Ottoman Empire began a systematic campaign to eradicate its Armenian population, which then numbered more than two million.” The resolution resolved that “the House of Representatives of the 85th Texas Legislature hereby recognize the Armenian genocide.”

“The Armenian Assembly greatly appreciates the exemplary work and dedication of the Armenian American community in Texas, especially Mihran Aroian who led the effort,” stated Assembly Grassroots and Development Associate Mariam Khaloyan. “We look forward to working to ensure that all 50 states unequivocally affirm the Armenian Genocide and the proud chapter in America’s history in helping save the survivors,” she added.

Mr. Aroian told the Assembly: “This is a proud moment for Texas and for all those who support genocide affirmation and prevention. I would like to thank Representative Scott Sanford for his leadership and for all those who worked diligently to make this happen.”

Last month, Members of the Texas legislature had the opportunity to view a screening of The Promise, an extraordinary film that depicts the events of the Armenian Genocide, at the State Capitol in Austin.

Former Governor Rick Perry signed Senate Bill (SB) 482 in 2009, which created the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission to help preserve information and experiences of the Holocaust and other genocide events. During the ceremony, he said: “In addition to the Holocaust, there have been five major genocide events in the 20th century, including the Armenian, Cambodian, Rwandan, Bosnian and Herzegovinian, and Sudanese genocides. Survivors, liberators and others who witnessed these atrocities have died without leaving their lessons of survival and humanity.”

